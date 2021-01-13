Jerome Leo Mackedanz

Jerome Mackedanz, age 87, of Elk River, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021 at Guardian Angels By The Lake. Jerome was born on May 4, 1933 in Paynesville, MN to Bernard and Anna (Flint) Mackedanz. He is preceded in death by parents; wife, Marie; daughter, Sharon Zulkosky; grandson, Jacob Brutger; one sister; three brothers. Jerome is survived by his son, Larry (Kris) Jenc; daughters, Becky (Jim) Oliver, Geraldine (William) David, and Susan (Michael) Brutger; son-in-law, Patrick Zulkosky; nine grandchildren; two sisters. Private family graveside services at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Elk River. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com

