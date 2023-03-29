Jeremiah Patrick Hambrick

Jeremiah "Jerry" P. Hambrick died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 85 in Cohasset, MN, on December 19, 2023.
He is survived by his long-time partner, Barbara Farrand; his three children, Greg Hambrick, Elizabeth Lehnen, and Todd Hambrick; granddaughter, Jessica McCoy; sisters, Mary Quast and Claudia Engstran; brother, John Hambrick and his beloved dog Lizzy.
Jerry graduated from Cretin High School in St. Paul, and shortly thereafter joined the US Army where He served in Germany. After leaving the military, Jerry began work with the newly founded Control Data Corporation. Initially he was a customer engineer for CDC installing and maintaining large mainframe computer systems across the globe. He became a project manager and was involved in various projects such as spending three years in Cairo, Egypt computerizing the Aswan Dam in the early '80's.
Although Jerry's work required extensive travel, it was also his leisure passion. He enjoyed cruises and international destinations. His favorite places were Germany and more recently, with his partner Barb, to St. Maarten.
Jerry will be forever missed by his partner, family, and friends.
Interment services are at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at 12:45pm Friday, May 5, 2023, followed by a small family and friends gathering at Rockwoods, 9100 Quaday Ave. NE, Otsego, MN 55330 from 2:00pm-4:00pm.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.