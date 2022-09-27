Jennifer Rae Jacobs went to her eternal home to be with her Lord, Savior and treasure Jesus Christ on September 25, 2022. Jennifer leaves an incredible legacy of faithfulness and grace to her family and friends. God used her beautiful, kind, adventurous and winsome spirit mightily to draw others to Himself. Her sweet, yet warrior legacy will live on in this earth through her children, husband, family and friends she has impacted.
Jennifer was a wonderful wife and best friend to Joshua and an incredible mother to her four children Earnest (11), Elsie (9), Otto (7) and Abner (5). She is beloved daughter to Jon Impola and Joan Impola (Mudek) and cherished sister to Justine Simmons (Impola).
Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandfather William Mudek and grandmother Martha Mudek (Zasoski).
Jennifer was a passionate photographer who so eloquently captured life's most precious moments for her family and so many others. She had a keen eye for design and beauty and loved to share her gifts with others. She loved to travel, bake, sip coffee by the lake and spend time with her children and husband as well as her dear friends and family. Jennifer loved to serve others in the spirit of Christ and there is no doubt "good and faithful servant" is a wonderfully fitting title.
Service and Celebration of Jennifer's life will be held at 12 PM on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Cities Church (1524 Summit Ave., St. Paul, MN). Visitation will begin at 10 AM. Interment Bellwood Cemetery.
Donations for memorials humbly requested in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements with Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 763-416-0016.
