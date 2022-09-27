Jennifer Rae Jacobs

Jennifer Rae Jacobs went to her eternal home to be with her Lord, Savior and treasure Jesus Christ on September 25, 2022. Jennifer leaves an incredible legacy of faithfulness and grace to her family and friends. God used her beautiful, kind, adventurous and winsome spirit mightily to draw others to Himself. Her sweet, yet warrior legacy will live on in this earth through her children, husband, family and friends she has impacted.

Jennifer was a wonderful wife and best friend to Joshua and an incredible mother to her four children Earnest (11), Elsie (9), Otto (7) and Abner (5). She is beloved daughter to Jon Impola and Joan Impola (Mudek) and cherished sister to Justine Simmons (Impola).

