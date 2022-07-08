Jeffrey "Jeff" John Bryant

Jeffrey John Bryant, 70, of Zimmerman, MN passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Jeff was born on June 4, 1952 in Teaneck, NJ to Lane and Margaret Bryant.
Jeff loved the outdoors and spending time with his family hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the NRA, the MN Sportsman club, and also along with his wife, managed the pistol league.
Since moving his family from New York to Minnesota in 1989, Jeff was the president of the Zimmerman Lions Club, Commander of the S.A.L. and also participated in the Color Guard for the Zimmerman American Legion Post 560.
Jeff's favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandkids. Being Papa was one of his greatest joys.
Jeff is survived by wife Carolyn (43 years), daughter Jessica, son Rory (Trista), his grandchildren Avery and Raelynn, sister Irene, sister-in-law Patti, mother Margaret (101), and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded by father Lane and brother Lane Jr.
Jeff donated his remains to the University of Minnesota Medical School Bequest Program.
There will be a Celebration of Life on September 24, 2022, 1-4pm at the Zimmerman MN Sportsman Club, 26889 104th St., Zimmerman, MN 55398.
Jeff was a passionate supporter of Disabled Veterans. In lieu of flowers, the family would like a donation to be made to DAV - https://www.dav.org/
The family would also like to thank Sherburne County Sherriff's Department, Zimmerman Fire Department, and North Memorial EMT's.
Jeff was always saying: "Whatever you do, Have Fun!"
