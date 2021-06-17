Jeff E.M. Rootes, age 73 of Zimmerman, passed away surrounded by his children on June 10, 2021. Preceded in death by his wife Jennifer, parents Eldon and Geneva Rootes, brother Daniel. Survived by his children, Jodi (Ed) Moore, Jason (Vicky) Rootes, Justin (Molly) Rootes; grandchildren, Vanessa, Tony, Travis, Adam, Carissa; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Hailey, Owen, Olivia, Charlotte, Justin; step mother, Geri Rootes; brothers, Jim (Katie) Rootes, Doug Rootes; sister-in-law, Wendy Bergquist Celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 26th at 2 p.m. at the Zimmerman Civic Building, 25850 Main St., Zimmerman, MN. Memorials and cards can be sent to Jodi Moore, 1301 12th St., Princeton, MN 55371.
