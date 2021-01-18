Jeanette Rose Polejewski, age 86 of Otsego, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 11, 2021. She was born January 3, 1935 in Elk River, MN, the daughter of Alfred and Laura (Hagel) Ebner. On August 17, 1955, Jeanette Rose Ebner and Frank H. Polejewski were joined in holy marriage at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Elk River. God blessed their marriage with six children. Jeanette loved to socialize and enjoyed traveling, gardening, cards, and golfing. She was known for her baked goods, especially her famous “crescent rolls” and her pies. Jeanette was a devoted and long-time member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Elk River. She was a Sacristan and Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Ministry, and with the Order of the Secular Franciscan’s. She volunteered at CAER Food Shelf. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Laura (Hagel) Ebner; husband Frank Polejewski; granddaughter Chatrea Zachman; sisters Marie Ebner and Yvonne Ebner; brothers Joseph Ebner and Paul Ebner; sisters-in-law Caron Ebner, Lee Van den Berghe and Victoria Blawa; brothers-in-law Edward Polejewski and Roger Tarnowski. Jeanette is survived by her children Laurie (Jerry) Lenneman, Yvonne (Charlie) Zachman, Sandy (Brad) Powers, John (Kate) Polejewski, Tom (Joan) Carlson and Renee (Mike) Leier; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings Ronald (Norma) Ebner, Margaret Tarnowski, Gordon (Kitty) Ebner; and sisters-in-law Lila Ebner, Marlene Polejewski and Mary Ann (Donald) Alcorn. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the exceptional care provided to Jeanette by the staff of Guardian Angels Riverview Landing and Guardian Angels Elim Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at The Church of Saint Andrew – 566 4th Street NW, Elk River, MN. Due to Covid restrictions, only family members may attend. Mass will be livestreamed at: https://vimeo.com/501318699 Interment in Saint Andrew’s Parish Cemetery, Elk River. Condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge, 763-689-2244. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to CAER Food Shelf.
Jeanette Rose Polejewski
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
