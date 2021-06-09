Jeanette R. Johnson

Jeanette (Ohman) Johnson, 87, passed away June 2, 2021 at Guardian Angels Rehab Center. She is preceded in death by her husband Ken, son Allan and great-grandson Noah. Jeanette loved cooking and caring for her family and was married to Ken for 60 years. She had two children, many foster children, four grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Jeanette loved Jesus, her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by those left behind. Service will be at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Revive Church, 7849 West Broadway Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445.
