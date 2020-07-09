Jean S. Kooiman passed away at her home on March 7, 2020, at the age of 69. A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10 – 11 a.m. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, following the service. Jean was born to the late James and Ida (Patch) Flodeen in Blackduck, MN. Jean graduated from Blackduck High School and went on to Wadena Technical Institute for Cosmetology. Jean married Tony M. Kooiman on April 22, 1972, at the North Isanti Baptist Church. Jean was a sales associate at Walmart for over 17 years. Jean enjoyed quilting, traveling with her grandkids, going to the cabin, bird watching, fishing, and growing and admiring her flowers. Jean is survived by her husband, Tony; daughters, Brenda Lee Kooiman of Springville, AL, and Sandra Sue Stone of Big Lake; sisters, Mary Ann (Richard) Oswell of Cambridge and Julie (Bernie) Husmann of Wasilla, Alaska; and brother-in-law, John Waters of Texas. Jean is also survived by her three grandchildren, Wyatt, Lily, and Eli Stone. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, James Flodeen and Ida Flodeen; and sister, Myrna Waters.
