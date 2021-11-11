Jean Doris Holt of Elk River, MN, passed away in November 2021, at the age of 83.
Growing up in the western Twin Cities, Jean moved to Elk River in 1959 with her husband Daryl. Jean worked in Elk River at the Guardian Angels Nursing Home for over 30 years. Taking care of residents in the beauty shop she started in the janitor's closet and then moved into multiple facilities. She was a loving and generous person, who truly cared for others.
Jean and Daryl were foster parents to over 35 children and teens over the years. Many of which she continued to have contact with long after those children had grown. She and Daryl most of all enjoyed watching their children and grandchildren at their sporting games and activities.
Jean is preceded in death by her son, Brad Holt.
Survived by her husband of 63 years, Daryl; children, Donna Holt-Miller (Steve), Jeff Holt (Karen) and Denise Holt; as well as, her grandchildren, Reid, Mitchell, Caden, Drew and Paige and her great grandson, Laken.
A private prayer ceremony will be conducted with immediate family only. Burial and celebration of life will be held in Spring 2022.
