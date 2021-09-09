Jason Carl Joseph Jahnke, 50, of Bemidji, MN, passed away August 18, 2021. He was born January 5, 1971 to Frank and Eva Jahnke. Jason graduated from Elk River High School and received a bachelor of science in Civil Engineering from the University of Minnesota. Preceded in death by his father Frank, grandparents, and cousin Stephanie Smith. Jason is survived by his mother Eva, brothers Darin (Cyndi) and Brandon (Nicole), nieces Megan and Makayla, nephews Wyatt, Morgan and Keagan. His kind, loving, generous spirit will live on in our hearts and will be celebrated September 25th at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Elk River, MN. Visitation 10am, funeral 11am. Private interment.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.