Jason Shank, age 43, of Fridley, born May 18, 1977, went home to be with Jesus on February 10, 2021. He is preceded in death by his son, Taylor; grandfather, Willard “Opa” Bergman; aunt, Jody Shank. Jason is survived by his fiancé, Maria; parents, Brian and Dara Shank; grandparents, Lyle and Gail Shank and Arlona Bergman; brother, Scott (Tricia) Shank; sister, Ginger (Dan) Zere; nieces and nephew, Ava, Evelyn, Jessica, Elisabeth and Jameson; uncles and aunt, Mike (Tory) Shank, Kenny Shank, Keith (Cheryl) Shank, Bryan Bergman, and Janelle Bergman; other family and friends. Funeral service on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Refuge-An Evangelical Free Church, 25620 Fourth St. W., Zimmerman, with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com

