Jarl "Bud" Knutson

The family of Jarl would like to invite you to a celebration of his life on Aug. 15th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Zimmerman, MN. The church service will be at 11:30 a.m. followed by an Honor Guard ceremony and a luncheon. The celebration will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
