Jarl was born on November 25, 1931 to Alma and Thomas Knutson of Ashby MN. He passed on November 20, 2020 of congestive heart failure. Jarl grew up on various farms in and around Ashby. This time forever shaped him as he loved working the land. Upon turning 18 in 1950, he enlisted in the Air Force and spent a year in Korea. After his discharge in 1955 he moved to Zimmerman and worked on Effie McDonald’s farm. During this time, he met and married Glenice Fleming in March 1957. This union would last 63 years. The young couple soon started their family, having two sons Mike and Tim and lived on a rented farm in Otsego. After a couple poor years, they moved back to Zimmerman. At this time Jarl started working for Hoffman Engineering, retiring in 1993 after 32 years. Family was especially important to Jarl. He thoroughly enjoyed being a husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa. Also, Jarl’s (Uncle Buddy) many nieces and nephews also brought him great joy. Jarl was active in his church, as a youth leader, served as a scout leader, and was a life-time member of the American Legion. Shortly after his retirement Jarl and Glenice moved up to their lake property on Pelican Lake near Evansville MN. There Jarl spent many hours fishing, hunting, working in his huge garden, and loved spending time with grandkids as they visited in the summers. During this time, Jarl and Glenice started a holiday tradition, appearing at various events as Mr. & Mrs. Clause lasting for 20 years. In the spring of 2011, Jarl and Glenice moved to Elk River to be closer to family. Due to health concerns in December 2016 Jarl and Glenice moved into Sterling Point assisted living facility in Princeton MN. Jarl was well liked and loved by the residents and staff. Jarl was preceded in death by parents Thomas and Alma; siblings Lester, Alton, Jarl (#1), Arlene, Carlton and Grace. Survived by wife Glenice; son Mike (Kathy); grandchildren Jerrett Knutson, Christine (Leo) Gonzalez, Candice (Shea)Knutson, and Brandon Knutson; son Tim (Sonja); grandchildren Tabetha (Bill) Stumpf, Nicole (Shawn) Reger, and Janice Knutson; great grandchildren Brianna, LeoBardo, Eliana, Derrick, Emily and Joe. A remembrance service will be held in the future and a notice will be posted.
