Janice “Jan” Faye Sorenson went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020, at the age of 76 with her husband by her side, after a long and debilitating illness she bore with humor and grace. Jan was born to Mildred (Holmes) Knobel and Irvin Knobel in 1943. She grew up and went to school in Osseo, Minnesota. In 1960, she was united in marriage to Elgin Olson and they raised three children, also in Osseo. In 1988, she was united in marriage to David Sorenson and they moved to Zimmerman, MN. Jan worked for the US Postal Service in Osseo and Maple Grove for 37 years. Never one to be idle, after she retired from the post office, she worked at Curves and a salon in Zimmerman. The greatest joy in Jan’s life where her children and grandchildren. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by family and friends. She was a consummate entertainer whose door was always open. She was passionate about her home and had beautiful gardens and constantly changing interior design. She loved collecting beautiful accessories for her home and was always up for an outing to an antique shop, and one of her last outings was for lunch and a visit to an antique mall. She also enjoyed travel, snowmobiling, meals out, league bowling, golf, and getting together with friends. She was a member of Christ Our Light Church in Zimmerman and never missed services until failing health kept her shut in. Jan is survived by her husband of 32 years, Dave; her children Steve (Laurie) Olson, Michelle (Chuck) Carlson and their father Elgin; her grandchildren Joshua (Jodi) White, Shannon Wilde, Shelby (Dustin) Trail, Crosbee (Blaine) Graff, Taylor Brooks, and Rylee Carlson; six great-grandchildren; her sister Charlene Culley; her mother-in-law Shirley Sorenson and her brothers- and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sherry, parents, father-in-law Bill Sorenson, and brother-in-law Arch Culley. Private interment will be at the Christ Our Light Cemetery with a Celebration of Jan’s Life at a later date. Memorials deferred to www.chmhaiti.org to buy formula for malnourished infants.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.