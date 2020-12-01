Janet Lucille Groff, age 95, was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Elk River, MN. Janet was born October 24, 1925 in Alden, MN to Hans and Katherine Christensen. Janet was married to Gordon Groff on June 8, 1945. They were blessed to have been married for 70 years and have one daughter, Rita (Bill) Phillips. She resided in Albert Lea for many years where she worked a variety of jobs. She and Gordy moved to Shakopee in 1963 and then relocated to Zimmerman, Big Lake and Elk River. Family was always a top priority to Janet. She loved family gatherings and celebrations of all kinds. Janet will be remembered as a loving, caring, gentle wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. For many years, Janet and Gordy enjoyed fishing at some of their favorite Minnesota spots. Janet is survived by her daughter, Rita (Bill) Phillips; granddaughters, Nicole (Matthew) Klein, Michelle (Greg) Venema; great-granddaughters, Madison, Ava and Joceyln Klein, Makayla and Paige Anderson all of Elk River. She is also survived by her sister, Selma Lent and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Katherine; husband, Gordon; son-in-law, Bill Phillips; three brothers: Elmer, Clifford and Lawrence Christensen and two sisters: Ethel Ottsen and Stella Goodew. A Memorial service was held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 12942 193rd Ave., Elk River, MN. The family requests that all memorials be given to Abiding Savior Lutheran Church. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 793-441-1212, www.daresservicehome.com.
