Jane Lee (Hudson) Okronglis

On July 31, 2020, Jane Okronglis (formerly of Elk River) died from the end stages of the debilitating disease, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy. For several decades Jane was able to manage the gradual loss of her physical functions, but spent the last six years in the care of Mayo Clinic’s Lake City Care Center. Jane was born to Duane and Joyce Hudson in Elk River and graduated from Elk River High School in the class of 1968. She was artistically gifted, loved gardening, wildlife and cats, and her hand-woven rugs were highly prized. Jane is preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Patrick Okronglis. She is survived by daughter Cassie (Trevor) Wellen of Rochester; sisters Dianne Hudson and Becky (Lee) Gamm, and brothers Steve (Brook) Hudson, Bill (Julie) Hudson, Jon (Alex) Hanna-Hudson and Robert (Becca) Hudson; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Cassie says Jane was her best friend and a great mom. While I was growing up we would draw together, bead together and work on craft projects. I would help my mom with her garden. She always had a huge and beautiful garden with vegetables and flowers. Jane also loved fishing and especially enjoyed family fishing time on a houseboat excursion. Older sister Dianne says Jane Lee was true, deep, original and fun. She was extremely kind and had a great sense of humor. Jane studied graphic design and her artistic talents created beautiful drawings, paintings, beading, wreaths, and collages. She loved all animals, but especially cats. Opie was like a child to her. She loved him dearly. Despite Jane’s protracted battle with CDIP, she always displayed strength and was determined to fight as long as she could. Through it all, she never lost her will to laugh, converse and enjoy her classic movies and rock music. The way she fought her battle is a lasting inspiration to all of us. The family wishes to thank the incredible care and friendship of Jane’s nursing staff. Per Jane’s wishes, memorials can be directed to the Lake City Care Center in Lake City, MN or Paws and Claws of Rochester, MN. Services will be held at a later date.
