Jana Kim Goldenman, 54, passed away suddenly at home, Thurs., 6-25-20. Born 10-1-65 in Seoul, S. Korea. Adopted into the Goldenman family (Zimmerman, MN) at age 3. ‘84 graduate of Elk River & U of M alumna. Former employee of General Mills & business owner of JK Client Relations. Jana was a courageous cancer survivor, avid flower gardener, full of energy, tenacious & had a crazy sense of humor. Her biggest accomplishment & loves of her life were her two boys, Evan & Noah. Survived by sons Evan Haakenson & Noah Haakenson, brothers Randy Goldenman (Julie) Zimmerman, Brian Goldenman (Dan Adamson) Mahtomedi, sister Terri Goldenman, Zimmerman, and many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by Ceci Hawkinson (sister-n-law/close friend), Gayle Hodgson (cousin), parents Ernest & Mardelle Goldenman. Jana was an organ donor & passed on this generous gift of life. Outdoor Memorial Service, Friday, July 10, 7 p.m., at Goldenman Christmas Tree Farm, 11055 245th Ave, Zimmerman, MN. Interment immediately after service (near farm) bonfire & reception to follow at farm.
