Jan Olson

Jan H. Olson, age 66 passed away November 18, 2022, at home under the loving care of his wife and children.

He is survived by his wife Cindy of 40 years; his daughters Candace (Jeff), Kelsey (Nate) and Marin (Dan); as well as his grandsons Mitchell, Matt and Drew; great granddaughter McKinley and his sisters Patty and Missy. His family was his absolute treasure, the centerpiece of all he ever did, and he loved them all beyond measure.

