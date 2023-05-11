Jan H. Olson, age 66 passed away November 18, 2022, at home under the loving care of his wife and children.
He is survived by his wife Cindy of 40 years; his daughters Candace (Jeff), Kelsey (Nate) and Marin (Dan); as well as his grandsons Mitchell, Matt and Drew; great granddaughter McKinley and his sisters Patty and Missy. His family was his absolute treasure, the centerpiece of all he ever did, and he loved them all beyond measure.
Jan had a very successful career that he enjoyed, and that included extensive overseas travel. Jan was a great 3 sport multi-year Elk River Elks lettermen in football, hockey and baseball. After graduating high school in 1974, he attended St. Cloud State as he continued his education and playing sports as a catcher, he also was a standout on the town baseball and fast pitch softball teams as a very valued member for many years. He was an avid fisherman and being outdoors was where he always loved to be.
Jan will be dearly missed by many other family and lifelong friends.
Jan's ashes will be interred at Orono cemetery prior to his celebration of life that will be held later that day, at the Elk River American Legion Friday, June 16th from 4pm-7pm.
