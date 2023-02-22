Jamie Michael Woodmansee, beloved husband, father, son and friend, 53, of Elk River, Minnesota took his own life February 1, 2023.
Jamie was born December 8, 1969 and raised in Tucson, Arizona. Later in life, he married this high school sweetheart Maryann and shared 13 years together. Jamie grew up loving cars and became an ASE Senior Master Technician for Subaru Automotive. His favorite cars were American muscle cars and anything fast.
Fishing and walking his Corgis were his favorite hobbies. In his spare time, he and Maryann were volunteer Firefighters. He loved traveling and lived in Oregon, Washington, Florida, Texas and lastly Minnesota.
Jamie is survived by his wife Maryann; her sons Alan (Denise) Lee, Nicholas Lee; his daughter Alexi (Erik) Wiley and grandchildren Ella and Beau; his mother Connie Woodmansee.
Jamie did not want a Funeral. He would like to be remembered on the beach in Galveston, TX. A special thank you to Elk River Police Department and Dare's Funeral Home for all their help.
