James Wyatt Rindy, age 13, of Elk River, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal great-grandparents. James Wyatt is survived by his parents, Jim and Jessica Rindy; sister, Julia; grandparents, William Jr. and Roxanne Halluska, James and Nichole Rindy, and Lisa Kieler Rindy; aunts and uncles, Lorelei (Rodney) Ubersox, Leah Rindy, Laura (Dan) Sweet, and Billy III (Jamae) Halluska; numerous cousins, friends, and extended family. James was known to all as a big hearted, hardworking kid. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. James looked forward to deer camp, time at Uncle Mike’s farm, Aunt Ronda’s cheesy potatoes, and Mindy’s cookies. A student at Salk Middle School, James loved football and was often the first on the field and last to leave. He further enjoyed time spent with cousins, friends, and his cats. James was a great kid, a great teammate, and remains a cherished son and brother. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13 at 5 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com. Visitation to start at 4 p.m. A celebration of James Wyatt’s life will follow at Broadway Bar and Pizza in Elk River. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all coaches who spend their time mentoring our youth, especially Coaches Matt Meier and Mike Brown.
