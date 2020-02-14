James Richard Wendt, 81, of Big Lake, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Jim was born January 17, 1939 in Sanborn, MN to Wilbert and Opal Wendt and was a 1956 graduate of Westbrook High School. He served in the US Army, retired from Xcel Energy (NSP) in 1996, was active in the Elk River Lions (Lion of the Year 1997 and 2001), and enjoyed many diverse Minnesota lifestyles (farm living, lake home, outdoor adventures, and suburban life). He is survived by his children, Jon Wendt and Kim Riggs (Mike); four grandchildren, Jamie Wendt, Lauren, Mitchell, and Ryan Riggs; his surviving brother, David Wendt and sister, Carol Hoffmann (Al). He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Johnson and brothers, Don, Bob, Curtis, and Kenny Wendt. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. with the Memorial Service beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 413 3rd St. E., Monticello, MN 55362 on Saturday, March 7th. Lunch will follow the service. Memorial donations may be made in memory of James to the Lions Club International Foundation supporting the mission to make a lasting impact and change more lives in communities.
