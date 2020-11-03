James "Jimbo" P. Zwilling

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for James P. Zwilling, age 85 of Big Lake, who died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home in Big Lake. The Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in Big Lake. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church in Becker. James was born July 24, 1935 in Pearl Lake to John and Anne (Kunkel) Zwilling. He married Patricia Schmit on July 13, 1957 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Watkins. He worked as a carpenter in his early years and later sold insurance for American Family Insurance in Big Lake for over 49 years, retiring in 2011. He also owned and operated Scorpion Shop in Big Lake, selling and maintaining snowmobiles. He was a very active member of the Big Lake community, he was a coach, city council member, ambulance volunteer and a mentor to many. He enjoyed spending time tinkering in his garage, he always had an open door to people and was a good listener, he was always willing to help anyone with anything. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching them swim and attending their sporting events. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Mike of Elk River, Bonnie Koste of Elk River, Randy (Carrol) of Big Lake, Terri (Bill) Miller of Becker, Tommy of Big Lake, Kelli (Scott) Riebel of Big Lake; brothers and sisters, Jack (Ginger) of Kimball, Pete (Pat) of St. Cloud, Jerry of St. Cloud, Yvonne Bentler of St. Cloud, Sr. Agatha of St. Cloud, Rosie Salzer of Cold Spring; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia, brother and sisters, Francis “Sunny,” Mary Ann Theis, Lucille Clem.
