On November 20th, our husband, dad, and grandpa was welcomed to heaven by his Heavenly Father and many relatives and friends. Jim was born in Nicollet, MN. He was one of eight children born to Joseph and Grace (Vigue) Tacheny. The family moved to a farm in Litchfield, MN where Jim lived throughout his childhood. During high school, Jim and his brother, Ralph, joined the National Guard. After graduating, Jim started to attend St. John’s College in Collegeville, MN. His schooling was interrupted by his Guard unit being activated for the Korean War. Even though Jim never left the USA, it was during this war he lost his brother and best friend, Ralph. Jim would often tell stories about the childhood adventures of he and Ralph. After active duty, Jim went into the Reserves and served for a total of 32 years. He returned to school at St. John’s and graduated with an Electrical Engineering degree. During these years, a friend invited Dad to “find a girl” for a double date to Camp Ripley’s PX. Jim asked Joanne Olson and they spent the rest of his life together. After marrying, he and Joanne moved into an apartment in Minneapolis where Joanne worked so that Jim could finish his degree. After graduation, Jim was hired by Northern States Power, Co. He spent his entire career at NSP, eventually rising to Vice President of Power and Production. He and Joanne built a home in St. Louis Park, MN where they welcomed three children. Over the next 27 years: Jim served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary’s of the Lake church; a board member at the YMCA; a board member at Dunwoody Institute; participated in Indian Guides and Princesses with his kids; was a softball coach; a homework tutor for his kids (especially in math courses); played bridge; and spent time and travel with friends and family. In 1987, he and Joanne moved to Elk River, MN to fulfill their dream of living on a lake. He lived the rest of his life in this house, fulfilling another dream of being there to the end. He and Joanne were involved in their new church St. Andrew’s; he taught 55 Alive classes; he loved to be outdoors hunting, fishing, golfing and inside doing woodworking projects. He just loved puttering, with anything and everything. Jim was a gentle quiet man who put a premium on honesty and fairness. He loved to sit on the side-lines and laugh, especially at himself, but when he spoke, you listened. He cared deeply about his faith, Joanne and his family and pets. Jim is survived by his wife and best-friend of 64 years, Joanne (Olson) Tacheny; his children Steve (Sue), Paul (Michele), and Laurie (Ryan Borden); his grandchildren Zach Boland, Kayla (Ben Hillesheim), Nick Tacheny and Luke Tacheny; his sister Carole (Ray Mueller); his brother Joe (Ann); his sister-in-law Dorothy (Stanley) Tacheny and many other family members and friends. He was met in heaven by his father and mother, brothers Bob, Stanley, Ralph, and Victor and sister Jeanne.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.