James "Jim" DeMars

James “Jim” DeMars, age 83, of Otsego passed away Monday, February 15, 2021. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the same home he was born in on the family farm. Survived by his loving children, Nancy (Steve) Houghtelin, Candy DeMars, Matthew DeMars and his granddaughter Kayla Houghtelin. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Judy DeMars; his parents, Joe and Ellen DeMars; his siblings, Bernice (Melvin) Berg, Harry (Kay) DeMars, Leroy (Ione) DeMars, Lawrence (Anna) DeMars and Calvin (Dee) DeMars. At Jim’s request, there will be no services held. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

