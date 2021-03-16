James "Jim" Chouinard

James “Jim” Alfred Chouinard, age 81 of Rogers, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was Born May 29, 1939 in St. Michael, the son of Ernest and Rosella (Barthel) Chouinard. When Jim was young, he was raised and worked on the family farm. He later became an iron worker in Minneapolis. On January 26, 1963, Jim Chouinard and Joanne Becker were united in Holy Matrimony at St. Michael Catholic Church. Jim completed schooling in Missouri and began working in the office machine repair trades. In 1976, Jim started his own business. He and Joanne proudly owned and operated Chouinard Office Products from 1976 until 2008. He was a master at repairing typewriters, adding machines and cash registers and he loved to sell used office furniture. Jim also enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He could fix almost anything and he enjoyed doing puzzles. For many years, Jim volunteered his time at Cross Food Shelf. Jim was dedicated to his family and cherished spending time with them. He was “tough” on the outside, but extremely caring and thoughtful on the inside. He was a hard worker and enjoyed being busy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Rosella Chouinard; and brothers, Harlan, Jerry and Dick Chouinard. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 58 years; Joanne; children, Jeff Chouinard, Bob Chouinard, Michelle (Steve) Pung, Dean (Jessica) Chouinard; grandchildren, Ethan, Alison, Carley, Kristen, Brady, Iris, Riona, Tony, Aaron, Rachael, Kayla, Ashley, Dalton, Danielle, Justin, Vanessa, Cody; and 7 great-grandchildren; siblings include, Ron (Treva) Chouinard, Gene Chouinard (friend, Rosalie), Marilyn McLean, Vern (Cathy) Chouinard, Joanne (Jim) Corrow, Elaine (Jim) Kasper, Carol (Jerry) Olson, Mary Schmidt (friend, Jim), Julene (Joe) Bistodeau; sister in-law, Carole Chouinard; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He will be forever missed by all. Visitation was held Thursday, March 11th, 2021 from 4 to 8 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dayton. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, March 12th, 2021 at 11AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
