James “Jim” Robert Anderson, age 69 of Maple Grove passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on November 13, 1950 in Rockford, IL the son of Robert B. & Dagmar B. (Bergquist) Anderson. Jim honorably served his Country in The United States Marine Corps Reserves. He was employed as a Sales Associate at Home Depot. Jim was a member of Minnetonka United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren. Jim was fond of shopping with the grandkids, watching golf, and visiting with others. Survived by three children: Jason (Jamie) Anderson of Otsego, Tiffany (Jessica) Schmidt of Hammond, Wisconsin and Kimberly (James) Cummings of Little Elm, Texas; five grandchildren: Riley, Taylor, Emery, Logan and Cooper; a sister Barbara (Mike) Hartman of Madison, Wisconsin; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Minnetonka United Methodist Church, 17611 Lake Street Extension, Minnetonka, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the grandchildren at: https://www.gofundme.com/manage/jim-andersons-grandchildren-memorial-fund Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
