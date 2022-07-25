James Alfred Holt was born Monday, May 3, 1937, in Arlington, SD to James Donald and Ida Lois Brown Holt. Jim attended Arlington public school. When he was about three years old, he discovered what a radio was and became very fascinated, it became his lifelong vocation. Upon graduating from high school in 1955, Jim attended school for one year at South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD. In 1956, Jim went to Minneapolis and attended Northwestern Radio and Electronics Institute. Upon graduating from Northwestern, he worked for Ecklen Radio Company in St Paul, MN. During this time, he met Rose Rousseau. Jim and Rose were married on January 23, 1960, at the Cathedral of St. Paul. A few weeks after their marriage, Rose insisted Jim write the Draft Board and update his marital status, the response from the Draft Board was: "Greetings and Salutations, you have been drafted." Jim proudly served our country in the Air Force for four years (including one year in Viet Nam) as a radio technician. He was honorably discharged as an Airman First class. Jim and Rose were blessed with four children: James Joseph, Timothy Donald, Elizabeth Ann and Paul Alfred.
Survivors are sons James (Pam) of Concord, NC, Timothy of Marshall, MN, and Elizabeth (James) Hessian of St. Louis Park, MN; grandson Christopher Holt; granddaughters Sarah Holt and Jamie Rose Hessian; brother Ben (Sylvia) Holt; sister-in-law Sandy (William) Coleman, William Rousseau, Larry (Micky) Bambenek and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Rose (July 18, 2021), son Paul (2004), parents James and Lois Holt, mother-in-Law Josephine Bambenek, fathers-in-law Leroy Rousseau and Louis Bambenek, brothers and sisters- in-law Leroy (Jackie) Rousseau, Joan (Victor) Klienschmidt, Donna (James) Connor, Linda (John) Kruger.
Jim's philosophy was always "if he could not help make this world a better place, then life was not worth living". Jim had a strong relationship with God and His Son Jesus Christ.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:30 AM with visitation one hour prior to mass at Church of St. Andrew, 566 4th Street NW, Elk River, MN and from 4-7PM, Thursday, July 28 at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main Street NW, Elk River, MN. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, North St. Paul, MN.
