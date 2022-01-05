James J. Kramasz

James "Jim" Joseph Kramasz entered into eternal rest at age 85 on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Minneapolis with Geri, his wife of more than 60 years, at his side.
Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine Kramasz and sister, Patricia (Gross).
In addition to Geri, he is survived by daughters Lori Sarracco and Renee (Troy) Hoefer; sons Todd (Jessica) Kramasz and Greg (Rebecca) Kramasz; nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and many old and dear friends.
Jim was born and raised in Minneapolis and served honorably in the U.S. Navy upon graduation from Vocational High School. Afterward, he worked in several industries in the Twin Cities before co-owning and operating a successful printing company in suburban Denver with his wife before retiring to Minnesota.
Funeral service to be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at Gospel of Grace Fellowship, 2734 Rhode Island Ave., St. Louis Park. Luncheon to follow in the church basement.
Floral arrangements: care of Kozlak-Radulovich, Blaine Chapel, 763-783-1100.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.