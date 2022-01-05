James J. Kramasz

James "Jim" Joseph Kramasz entered into eternal rest at age 85 on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Minneapolis with Geri, his wife of more than 60 years, at his side.

Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine Kramasz and sister, Patricia (Gross).

In addition to Geri, he is survived by daughters Lori Sarracco and Renee (Troy) Hoefer; sons Todd (Jessica) Kramasz and Greg (Rebecca) Kramasz; nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and many old and dear friends.

Jim was born and raised in Minneapolis and served honorably in the U.S. Navy upon graduation from Vocational High School. Afterward, he worked in several industries in the Twin Cities before co-owning and operating a successful printing company in suburban Denver with his wife before retiring to Minnesota.

Funeral service to be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at Gospel of Grace Fellowship, 2734 Rhode Island Ave., St. Louis Park. Luncheon to follow in the church basement.

Floral arrangements: care of Kozlak-Radulovich, Blaine Chapel, 763-783-1100.

