James Hunter Dingle was born on September 9, 1922 in Meadville, PA. He graduated High School from Guys Mills, PA and went on to serve in the 11th Armored Division during World War 2. After the war, he attended Grove City College and earned a BA and an MBA from Indiana University. He taught high school math for four years in Waveland, IN and for 29 years in Elk River, MN. He was also a caretaker for the Oliver Kelley farm in Elk River, MN for 24 years. He is survived by his significant other, Arlene Wilson; daughters, Carol (Robert) Rushford and Marcia Hughes; three grandchildren, David (Nicole) Goodin, Ross (Kristie) LeVasseur and Julie (Michael) Gallagher. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mabel Dingle and his wife of 59 years, Grace Dingle. Visitation Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN. The funeral service with be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Coon Rapids United Methodist Church, 10506 Hanson Blvd., Coon Rapids, MN at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour before the service. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Disabled Veterans of America. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
