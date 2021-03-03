Preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Helen Powell. Survived by wife, Lael; children, Kristina Powell (Jason Lundgren) and Tim Powell; grandchildren, Taylor, Aaron and Leo; sister, Robyn (Gale) Moore and many other relatives and friends. Jim grew up in Elk River, joined the Navy in 1969 and then worked for the State Patrol for 31 years followed by working as a Deputy for Sherburne County. Funeral service Friday, March 5, 1 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN with visitation beginning at 12 noon. Interment Vernon Cemetery Elk River, MN. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

