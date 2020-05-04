James E. Nord, age 87 of Elk River, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents John and Lois Nord and his wife Myrna. Survived by his wife, Mary Dare; children, Susan (Allan) Bohlke and James R. (Molly) Nord; grandchildren Erica and Kayla Bohlke and John and Haley Nord; step-children Anne Larson, Paul Larson and Sara Biscan; sister Joan Nord Campbell of Elk River, brother Ron Nord of Florida and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Jim was a life-long resident of Elk River. He graduated from Elk River High School in 1951 where he was Student Council President and captain of the football team. He volunteered and served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 during the Korean conflict. He graduated in 1957 from St. Cloud State University and worked for 31 years at Hoffman Engineering as a Marketing Manager. He volunteered much of his time to community organizations. For his service and dedication, he was inducted into both the halls of fame at Guardian Angels and at the Elk River golf club. He was a great husband, father, brother, friend and member of the community. He will be greatly missed. A private burial will be followed by a celebration of life service at a future date. Memorials preferred to Guardian Angels or Elk River Lutheran Church. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
