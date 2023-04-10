James Corrow

James Allen Corrow, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Foreston, MN on March 31, 2023.
Born to Allen and Marian Corrow on August 30, 1943 in Elk River, MN, Jim and his seven siblings Judy, Greg, Gary, Curt, Clint, Cynthia and Kelly were raised in Dayton, MN. In 1968, Jim and his wife Joanne moved to Foreston, MN.
He is survived by his wife Joanne; their children Julie Anna, James Parnell, Joseph David and Justin Robert. Jim and Joanne were also blessed with 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Jim had received the Lord Jesus into his life and that began Jim's love for Gospel music. He was well known as someone who was always willing to sing at funerals or weddings, he loved his country and bluegrass music.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his daughters Jodie Marie, MaryJo; sister Judy Chouinard; nephew Paul Corrow; along with many friends and relatives.
Jim's wish is for all of his family and friends to find God's Grace and reunite in the Sweet By and By.
I Timothy 2:5-6 "For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus. Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time."
John 14:6 "I am the way, the truth, and the life: No man comes unto the Father, but through me!"
A Celebration of Life will be held at Northern Lights Banquet Center, 10376 112th Ave., Milaca on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.