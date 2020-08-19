James Allen Mordal

Mordal, James Allen age 55 of Champlin, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 17, 2020. His son, Mathew preceded him in death. Jim is survived by his parents Duane and Joan (Rietman) Mordal of Elk River; children Michael MacIntyre of Champlin, Katelyn (Christopher) Holm of East Bethel; grandchildren Mackenzie MacIntyre, Avery and Jaxon Holm; brothers Dave and John Mordal. Jim was full of life and loved flying airplanes. He belonged to the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club and graduated at the top of his class in the United States Marine Corps. A Celebration of Jim’s Life will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Mordal Family Farm, 21059 Meadowvale Road in Elk River.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.