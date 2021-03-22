James A. Given

James Allen Given, age 67, of Princeton, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, March 18, 2021, with loved ones by his side, after a four year long hard-fought battle with cancer. Jim was born on March 20, 1953, in St. Louis Park, MN, to Robert and Vida Given. He grew up in St. Louis Park and met the love of his life at 16 years old in 10th grade study hall. Jim and Bev moved their family to Rockford in 1977, and then in 1983 as a family built their log home in Elk River where they resided until 2001, at which time they moved north to Princeton, MN. Jim had a passion for the outdoors and hunting that goes back to a young age. Jim worked as a young boy training dogs during the summer. His love for the outdoors led him to leave the city and expand his horizons and his curiosity for the wilderness. He started his woodsman career by teaching himself to construct a log cabin from raw standing timber in northern Minnesota. His knowledge expanded from building cabins to log homes and onward to many numerous bushcraft arts and adventures. Jim was an accomplished archer with numerous state and national championship titles and records. He and Bev traveled to Las Vegas for many years for the World Archery Festival, then Jesse started traveling along with him as well. He was also an avid big game hunter, harvesting many trophies over the years while bow and rifle hunting. His love of the outdoors was fueled by a desire to share his knowledge with his family as well as his two grandsons. Jim was truly a mentor to many. His eye for perfection was second to none and was visible in his skills of fabrication. Jim manufactured many of his own tools and machines from raw materials. Some of his skills included creating knives, tables, carvings, and wood structures. Jim was a passionate worker of steel and manufactured his own forges for blacksmithing knives and self-taught leatherworks. He even crafted his own sawmill and a complete firewood processing unit. Jim had many passions. Later in life, it was horsepower and hot rods which was also an interest at a young age drag racing with his wife Bev. He recently purchased a GMC Sonoma pickup with a 5.3 LS fuel injected V8 engine. One of Jim’s favorite places to be was at his lake cabin in northern Minnesota, which was Hand-Hewn by him and his family. It was very important to him to spend time with his family enjoying many outdoor activities as well as every hunting season at the lake. James is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife of 50 years, Beverly; daughter, Jody; son, Jesse and daughter-in-law Betsy; grandsons, Taylor and Dillon; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death and welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Bob and Vida Given; brother, Brian Given; sister, Daphne Bergeron; mother and father-in-law, Jim and Norma Lemke and great niece, Michelle. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for April 10, 2021, starting at 1 p.m. (more details to come) at the Northern Lights Ballroom & Banquet Center (10376 – 112th Ave., Milaca, MN). Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.