Jack Thomas Mowry, age 77 of Cedar, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born July 3, 1945, in Minneapolis.
Jack graduated from Howard High School in Howard, SD with the class of 1964. He furthered his education at Dunwoody College in Minneapolis for drafting and machining which ultimately led him to be an entrepreneur.
Jack proudly founded and operated Metal Craft in Elk River, MN in 1978 and Riverside in Eau Claire, WI in 1996. He loved connecting with his employees and the communities.
He enjoyed being active outside of work and his many hobbies included collecting and restoring classic cars ('69 Shelby and '57 Ford Step Side), winning the demo derby at the Sherburne County Fair, hosting an annual pig roast, horseshoes and beers behind the shop on Thursday nights, playing softball, bowling, hunting, fishing, camping and ultimately he found a passion in sailing aboard his 40 ft sloop, Bréagán. He traveled around the world visiting countries meeting people and making grand friendships along the way. His world journey began in Bayfield, sailing to Ireland, spending time in the North Atlantic, Mediterranean, Atlantic, Caribbean, Panama Canal, and in the Pacific.
He was fun loving, charming, caring, funny and had a heart of gold. He was the greatest at singing songs and telling stories and jokes, sharing his love of laughter with everyone around him.
Jack was a faithful supporter of Dunwoody Alumni, Guardian Angels in Elk River, Rivers of Hope, CAER Food Shelf, Initiative foundation, Three Rivers Park District, Elk River Chamber of Commerce, and a lifetime sponsor of Ducks Unlimited.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Kenneth Jensen, Eugene Mowry; siblings, Leo (Sylvia) Jensen, Maite (Duane) Peters, Charlie Williams, Tim Williams; and parents-in-law, Merle and Alice Hegdahl, Joanne Gordon.
Jack is survived by his loving first mate, Judy Gordon; children, Sean (Jody) Mowry, Trisha Mowry; grandchildren, Kassie, Junior, Logan, Bryce, Mason, Riley, Ryan, Rory; wife Kay Mowry; siblings, Betty (Art) Jensen, Terry Bachmeier, Charlene Bol, Tony (Teona) Williams, Jene (Barb) Williams, Kenny (Doreen) Jensen; and many nieces, nephews, other family, Joe Gordon, Jake and Abby Goodell, and many friends.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 12:30 PM, with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM, at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St. NW, Elk River, MN. Burial at Brook Park Cemetery in Brook Park, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to support Guardian Angels, Rivers of Hope, Dunwoody College of Technology, or CAER Food Shelf.
