Irma Lucille (Chaney) Hilary, age 86 of Zimmerman, MN, was born February 15, 1934 in Bloomfield, IN. Survived by husband, Elmer Hilary; children, James (Theresa) Mikelson, Sherna (Jim) Michaelis, Jerri (Chris) Gilbert, Steve (Nancy) Hilary, Heidi (Dan) McClay; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Mike) McGuire; sisters-in-law, Wilma Hilary and Lillian Petty; also several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Rollie and Clara Chaney and brother, Bobby Chaney. Irma enjoyed growing flowers, collecting chicken figurines, crocheting, reading, dancing, time with her grandchildren, camping, winters in Arizona. Private family services with interment at Maine Prairie Cemetery, Kimball, MN. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Irma Hilary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

