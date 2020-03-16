Irma Hatch, age 89, of Princeton, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Interment will follow at the Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society. Irma was a long-time resident of Elk River and most recently Princeton. She is survived by three children, Patti Hanse, Charles (Patrice) Hatch, and Julie (Doug) Isackson; 11 adoring grandchildren; 22 treasured great-grandchildren; brothers, John (Marcille) Benz and David Benz; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Scharber in 2008; husband, Clifford in 2016; sister, Barbara Zytkovicz and brother, Robert Benz. Irma will be missed by her family and friends.
