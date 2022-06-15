Irene F. Toth

Irene, age 80, of Elk River passed away on June 9, 2022.
Worked many years at Federal Cartridge Company in Anoka, MN.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Buzzy"; parents, Dan and Mary Quinn; siblings, Jim Quinn, John Quinn, Florence Slovik, Dorothy Thompson, Marie Matson, Dianne Quinn and Baby Dan Quinn; brother-in-law, Vernon Toth; Buzzy's parents, Gertrude and Lawrence Toth Sr.
Irene is survived by her children, Dennis (Vicky Olson) and Julie (Steve) Engelmeyer; grandchildren, David, Andrea (Gary) and Nicholas; great-granddaughter, Abby; siblings, Maryann Klocek and Robert Quinn; sisters-in-law, Freddie (Darwin) Schuur, Gertrude Sakry, Nita (Richard) Millett and Audrey Toth; brother-in-law, Steve (Evelyn) Toth; other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Irene's name may be directed to CAER Food Shelf in Elk River.
Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM on Friday, June 24, 2022 at The Church of St. Andrew, 566 Fourth St. NW, Elk River, with visitation starting at 9:30AM.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.