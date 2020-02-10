Irene Weber, age 98, of Rogers passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born April 29, 1921 to Henry and Susan Zachman in Albertville, MN. Irene was preceded in death by beloved husband Romuald “Romie” Weber; son-in-law Steve Hammer; and nine siblings. She is survived by children, Ray (Linda) Weber, Judy Hammer, Linda (Dick Roback) Weber, Bonnie (Tom) Milton, Neil (Sandy) Weber, Maureen (Jim Crouch) Weber, Joe (Jill) Weber; grandchildren, Ryan Weber, Jessica (Mark) Horning, Kelly (Tucker) Reeck, Aaron Hammer, David (Jessica) Weber, Andrew (Kara) Weber, Eric (Melissa) Weber, Abby (Ryan) Turbes, Madelyn Milton, Erin Coffin, Alexandra Weber, and Amanda Weber; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Eli, Cameron, Connor, Mackenzie, Carter, Olivia, Colton, Easton, Waylon, Wade; brothers, Jerome, and Eugene Zachman; and other relatives and friends. Wake will be held Wednesday, February 12th from 4-8 p.m. at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, Osseo. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 13th at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace (St. Walburga’s Campus). Memorials preferred to family (for Irene’s favorite charities). Evans-Nordby, 763-533-3000, www.evansnordby.com
Irene A. Weber
Loving Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma
