Howard R. Johnson passed away on March 31, 2021 at the age of 86 in Elk River. Preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and Ralph Johnson. Survived by wife of 56 years, Marvel; children, Rania (Dave) Johnson, Warren (Vickie) Johnson; grandchildren, Timothy, Zachary, Elizabeth and Emily; and sister, Carol. Howard loved to travel. Howard and Marvel traveled to China, the Antarctic, Holland, Normandy Beach in France, Germany, Chile, Argentina, England, and many other countries on cruises. More than anything, Howard loved to go camping with his family. Howard was very involved in the Boy Scouts of America. He was actively involved in the troop while Warren was in Scouting. He then continued to serve at the Council level after Warren received his Eagle Scout Award. Howard was a proud Veteran. He actively served in the Army for 2 years and in the reserves for 2 years. He will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Living Waters Church, 21246 Meadowvale Road NW, Elk River, MN, with visitation one hour prior to service at church. Dare’s Funeral Home, Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
