Howard Guy LaPlante of Arden, NC died Sept. 20, 2021. He was born at Hazelhurst farm, Elk River, Minnesota on Dec. 14, 1931.
He was preceded in death by parents Guy and Julia LaPlant; half sisters Ruth Grant, Marian McKeown and half brother Palmer LaPlant.
He is survived by his wife Elfi Fazio LaPlante; son Bryan LaPlante (Colleen) of Murrieta, California; daughter Alexia LaPlante (David Mills) of Duluth, Minnesota; grandsons Ian and Logan Mills; step sons Steven, Thomas and Eric Fazio; sisters Dorcie Larson (Del) of Cambridge, Minnesota and Guyla Lilledahl of Cambridge, Minnesota.
After graduating from Elk River High School, he attended the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1951.
He farmed with his father for several years before going into the farm equipment business in Monticello, Minnesota. The balance of his career was in the plastics film and label business, working for various companies in Minnesota, California and finally in Massachusetts.
He retired at 73 and moved to Asheville, North Carolina. Being a lifelong auto enthusiast, he was able in his retirement to devote time to his hobby of collecting old automobile advertisements and many car related books. His most favorite pastime, however, was driving his Porsche with his wife Elfi on many long distance road trips all over the US.
He was a member of the UU Congregation of Asheville as well as a supporter of Blue Ridge Public Radio and Asheville Symphony. Memorials may be sent to those organizations.
There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony in the Spring.
