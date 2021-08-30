Buster Madsen, age 93 of Elk River, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Mercy Unity Hospital in Fridley. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., August 30, 2021 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River, MN. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., August 31, 2021 at United Methodist Church, 1304 Main St., Elk River. Burial will follow at Orono Cemetery in Elk River. Buster was born in Little Falls to Helen and Hans Madsen on August 7, 1928. He went to Upsala High School and was an Army Staff Sergeant in the Korean War where he was awarded an Occupation of Japan Medal, Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star, and United Nations Service Medal. Buster married Diane Doughty on October 15, 1955 in Minneapolis. Shortly after, Buster’s job as an Electrical Engineer for a power plant sent him to Richland, Washington. After seven years and three children they were relocated to United Power Association (UPA) Plant in Elk River. They rented a home for 6 months before moving into the house he has shared with his family since 1964. He retired from UPA in 1993. In Buster’s younger years, he loved playing softball, bowling, and pitching horseshoes. After retiring from his own sports, he was his grandkids’ best fan at the hockey arena, ball park, or football field. Buster has also been an outstanding Legionnaire and a member of the First United Methodist Church for 57 years. In recent years, he looked forward to his fishing trips, playing cribbage, art projects created from corks, being in the “know” via Facebook, and teaching great-grandkids his special secret finger “knucks.” Buster was survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Diane; and their three children, Keith (Eve) Madsen of Jacksonville, FL, Kathy (Dick) Kopetka of St. Stephen, MN, and Kent (Rhonda) Madsen of Elk River; five grandchildren, Stacy (Kris), Tim (Ellen), C.J. (Holly), Jennifer (Justin), and Triniti (Ben); and called GG Buster by Seth, Andrew, Sarah, Torren, Haily, Brayden, Savannah, Sydney, Lincoln, Harrison, Nora, Miles, and Jack Howard, with great grand baby number 14 due in October. He was also survived by his sister Patricia (Dewey) Parrish and 14 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, in laws, sister Marge Harlow, and brother Richard. Buster will be remembered for his strong love for family, cribbage skills, cool cork art, delicious fish fries, kind heart, quiet demeanor, and sneaky wit. The family of Buster wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone for the love and support during this difficult time.
