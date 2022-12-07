Herbert Stephen Ruprecht, age 94 of Elk River, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022.
He was born July 2, 1928 in Eden Valley, the son of Jacob and Marie (Nistler) Ruprecht. He grew up on the family farm in Eden Valley, and later moved to Rogers where he and his wife lived for many years. On September 5, 1953, Herbert Ruprecht and Erma Gramke were united in marriage.
Herb honorably served in the US Army. He spent his career as a talented carpenter.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Erma Ruprecht.
Herb is survived by his children, Judy (Dan) Weber, Bob (Joan) Ruprecht, Joyce (Mark) Milless, Dave (Karyl) Ruprecht; grandchildren, Heather Kliewer, Angie Olson, Jon Milless, Jessie Iler, Maggie Prantner, Jake Ruprecht, Maria Mynahan, Zach Ruprecht; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held Friday, December 9, 2022 at 12:30 PM, with visitation one hour prior, at the Church of Saint Andrew, Elk River, MN. Burial at Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please spread some cheer this holiday season in remembrance of Herb.
