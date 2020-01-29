Helga O. Stalcar, Elk River, passed peacefully on Jan. 28, 2020 at age 90. She was born in Eberbach, Germany, to Anton and Sophie Roos. She came to America in April 1954 to visit her sister. Helga met Jack A. Stalcar in Ely, Minn. and they were married 27 days later, on May 24, 1954. After Jack’s death in 1987, Helga moved to Elk River to be closer to her children. Helga was predeceased by her husband, Jack; son, Tony; grandson, Nathan; her parents and three siblings. She is survived by her children, Jack, Mike (Julia), Tom (Ann), Margie Church (Ed), Jim (LeAnne) and Heidi Starkman (Mike) all of Minneapolis; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Anton and sister, Luiese, in Germany. Services for Helga will be held Monday, Feb. 3 at 12:30 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 566 Fourth St. NW, Elk River. Visitation at the church from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Private burial in Ely. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Helga O. Stalcar
