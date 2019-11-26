Harriet Elizabeth LeFebvre of Rogers passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 25, 2019 at the age of 86. Preceded in death by loving Husband of 60 years, Kenton; parents, Horatio and Alene Hawkins and brother, Murray Hawkins. Survived by children, Peter (Kim), Luke (Vicky), Steven (Faith), Mathew (Marie), Jean (Greg) Parupsky and Amy LeFebvre; 10 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren. Also survived by sister, Ellen McCormack. A woman of many talents, Harriet devoted her life to family, church, community service and crafts (especially her braided rugs). She was very proud of the accomplishments of her extended family, but very humble about her own. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Church of St Andrew 566 4th St., NW Elk River, MN. Visitation 4 - 7 p.m., Friday, November 29,2019 at Dare’s Funeral Home 805 Main St. NW, Elk River and 1 hour prior to Mass at church on Saturday. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Andrew’s Church. Arr. Dares Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
Harriet Elizabeth Lefebvre
