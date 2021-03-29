Harriet Elaine Madsen Olson died March 24, 2021 at Guardian Angels Care Center, Elk River, Minnesota. Harriet was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 29, 1928 to Theodor and Olga Madsen. Her early years were spent in Minneapolis before moving to her Christensen grandparents’ farm east of Lake Fremont with her parents and siblings. Harriet and Charles Olson married in 1944 in Zimmerman, Minnesota. They were the proud parents of six children and lived in Zimmerman in the home Charles built on his parents’ farm before moving to Elk River after their children were grown. Harriet worked as a long time aide at Zimmerman Elementary when she wasn’t traveling with Charles. After Charles’ death in 1989, Harriet moved to her townhome in Country Crossings in Elk River where she lived until her health deteriorated. Harriet is survived by her children Pat and Howard Pennertz of Litchfield, Minnesota, and Jan and Cindy Olson and Missy and Craig Hermanson of Elk River, daughter-in-law Ruth Olson of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, son-in-law Dennis Engvall of Topeka, Illinois, 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother Harlan Madsen of Gilbert, Arizona and sister Helen Kerger of Oceanside, California, many nieces and nephews and good friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her sons Gayle and Craig and daughter Kitty; son-in-law Gerald Nelson; two grandchildren; and her siblings, Alf, Gertie, Hannah, Harry, Harold, and Helga. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.