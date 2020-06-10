Harriet Burley

Harriet Mae (Gray) Burley, 80, of Elk River, MN, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020, from advanced Alzheimer’s disease. Harriet is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Ronald; her children Joel (Suhaila), Susan (Mark) Miller and Lynn (David); and grandchildren Tamim, Aidan, Alek, Kira, Katya, Tess and Ava. She is also survived by her sister Eleanor and brothers George, David, Lloyd and Mark; her namesake niece, Harriet Pedersen; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Donald, Stanley, Crystal, Ruth and Glen Robert “Bob.” Harriet was born to Helen (Beck) and Glen Gray on December 17, 1939, and grew up on her family’s farm in Elk River. She was an adventurous child who liked to pile onto the bicycle that she shared with her siblings and bring snakes into the house as gifts for her mother. She was a cheerleader in high school, loved to play intramural basketball and played clarinet in the band. She graduated from Elk River High School in 1957, attended Hamline University, and later graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in psychology. She met Ron in the Surf Aces Waterski Club in Elk River and they married in 1961. The family enjoyed many years of skiing, cycling, canoeing and camping. She was a devoted and gentle mother who never missed a band concert or cross-country ski meet. She and Ron traveled extensively to exciting locales including Antarctica, Australia, Israel and Iceland. Harriet had a wonderful sense of humor and laughed easily and frequently. She loved Monty Python, her potluck birthday club and playing Scrabble. She volunteered for many years for Meals on Wheels, the CAER Food Shelf and the Elk River school district. In recent years, Harriet found comfort sitting in her chair in the living room watching the birds and squirrels, doing crossword puzzles and sudoku, and eating ice cream at all hours. In November of 2019, she moved to Guardian Angels By The Lake, a care facility located directly opposite her Lake Orono home of more than 55 years. Our family would like to thank Guardian Angels By The Lake and Guardian Angels Elim Hospice for the diligent and compassionate care that they provided during the final months of Harriet’s life. Memorials may be made to the CAER Food Shelf at 12621 Elk Lake Road, Elk River, MN 55330. A celebration of Harriet’s life will occur when it is safe for family and friends to gather.
