Harold Lee Brackin

Harold passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota from heart complications. Preceded in death by wife, Donna Rae. Survived by daughters, Lynn (Jeff) Gallup, Ann Molstad, Sandy (Dave) Sorenson; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Carol (Mike) Dasovic; brother-in-law Dwayne (Sharon) Elmberg; and many nieces and nephews. Harold enjoyed the last three years at Guardian Angels in Albertville, MN where he had many close friends and very much appreciated the wonderful staff. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 15th at Elk River United Methodist Church, 1304 Main St., Elk River. Memorials preferred to the American Heart Association. Dare’s Funeral Home, Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.