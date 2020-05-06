Harold Dowling passed through the gate of heaven on April 30, 2020, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN, from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. Harold Eugene Dowling was born on March 13, 1944 in Akron, IA to Hugh and LaVerne (Anderson) Dowling. Harold had a variety of occupations: farmer, EMT, police officer, pressman, and mowing lawns in his spare time. He was also active in the Church as a Sunday School teacher. He took great pride in all of his work. On August 31, 1991, Harold married Carole Lehmann at Trinity Lutheran in Akron. They moved to Ramsey, MN in 1992 where Harold continued working in the printing business. Harold lived on an acreage where he planted an excess of 150 trees and shrubs which he meticulously maintained. He took pride in his park-like yard; although, he took time off from his chores to watch his beloved Vikings. He was also a passionate Iowa Hawkeye fan. Harold attended Central Lutheran Church in Elk River, served at the CAER food shelf, and gave blood in addition to helping at the blood drive. His neighbors and friends enjoyed chatting with him. He had a kindness, compassion, and sense of humor that drew children and adults alike. He is greatly missed. Those left to cherish Harold’s memories are his wife, Carole; his children, Julie (Keith) Swenson, Matt (Julie) Dowling, Sarah Liston and Rob; Carole’s children, Mark (Linda) Plueger, Chris (Barry) Fruzyna, Kevin Plueger, and Troy Marx; 15 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; brother Richard Dowling; two sisters, Ramona Liston and June Dowling; brother-in-law Dennis Bultman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and LaVerne Dowling; two brothers, John and Philip Dowling; and one sister, Ruth Bultman. A Celebration of Harold’s life will be held at a later date in Akron, IA.
