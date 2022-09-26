Harold Adams (lovingly known as Bud) was born in Port Washington, Wisconsin to Joy and Ida Adams. Bud had a sister, Mary, eight years his senior. Bud's family moved to Minneapolis where Bud finished his schooling, graduating from West High School in 1942.

Bud enlisted in the US Army Air Corp at Fort Snelling on Oct. 10, 1942. He was assigned to Admiral Halsey's CommSoPAC Jungle Air Force unit. He was initially stationed at Espiritu Santo Island, in the South Pacific. Bud returned home to Minnesota after serving 2 years and 11 months as a Master Sergeant. He was Honorably discharged with a Good Conduct Medal and a Purple Heart.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.