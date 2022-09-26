Harold Adams (lovingly known as Bud) was born in Port Washington, Wisconsin to Joy and Ida Adams. Bud had a sister, Mary, eight years his senior. Bud's family moved to Minneapolis where Bud finished his schooling, graduating from West High School in 1942.
Bud enlisted in the US Army Air Corp at Fort Snelling on Oct. 10, 1942. He was assigned to Admiral Halsey's CommSoPAC Jungle Air Force unit. He was initially stationed at Espiritu Santo Island, in the South Pacific. Bud returned home to Minnesota after serving 2 years and 11 months as a Master Sergeant. He was Honorably discharged with a Good Conduct Medal and a Purple Heart.
After the war, Bud went to work for the Pioneer Theatre Company as manager for two movie theatres in Jefferson, Iowa. There he met and married his beautiful wife Vivian (Davis Carter) in 1950. In 1951, he went to work as a Manager for Dare's Furniture Funeral Home in Elk River, Minnesota. After 11 years working for Dares, he purchased the furniture business from them and started Adams Furniture store with the help of Vivian. Bud and Viv were a part of the Elk River business community for more than 50 years. He retired in 2016.
Bud and Vivian raised three children, Tom, Judy and Steve. They were proud, loving, supportive parents. They later had six grandchildren: Heidi, Shannon, Jeff, Andrea, Jason and Curt. They had 16 great grandchildren.
A member of the SPEBSQSA, Bud joined the Minnetonka Clippers Barbershop chorus as a Bass in 1969 and was a proud member until 2017. Bud also proudly sang Bass for the Minnesota Go-4's Quartet for 12 years. Bud was a member of the American Legion for more than 70 years. Bud was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church since 1952. Bud served the church in many capacities and joyfully sang in the choir.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and his beloved wife, Vivian.
He is survived by his sons, Tom (Barbara) Carter of Minneapolis, Steve (Connie) Adams of Becker; and daughter, Judy Gimbel of Centennial, Colorado. He is also survived by his 16 grandchildren.
Bud was a man of faith and integrity. He was loved and respected by family, friends, neighbors and community. We will miss him.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1506 Main Street, Elk River MN. Visitation one hour before the service. A private interment will be at Fort Snelling.
The family requests no flowers be sent. Memorials will be donated to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Elk River.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.